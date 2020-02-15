Meet Rosa Parks in Fort Collins

Actor and scholar Becky Stone will portray Rosa Parks as part of Colorado Humanities’ Black History Live tour. In partnership with Poudre River Library District and Front Range Community College, this living history portrayal will give insight into how and why Rosa Parks prepared for her pivotal act of resistance. This program is free and open to the public and will be held at Front Range Community College, Long’s Peak Student Center, 4616 S Shields Street, Fort Collins, 80526 on February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

“There had always been an uneasy truce between black and white folks in the South. Emancipation granted citizenship to black Americans, but white Americans ended all progress by returning to slave-master protocol that was enforced by Jim Crow law. These laws went beyond segregation. They were designed to make black people feel inferior and whites, superior. By 1955, black Southerners had been oppressed as much as they could allow. They needed the right person to say ‘no more.’ That person was Rosa Parks,” said Becky Stone.

Stone holds a B.A. in Drama from Vassar College and a M.A. from Villanova University in Elementary Educational Counseling. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Stone became a storyteller upon moving South. Her acting credits include Lime Kiln Arts Theater, VA; Warehouse Theatre, Greenville SC; Haywood Arts Regional Theatre, Southern Appalachian Repertory Theater, Asheville Community Theatre, Highland Repertory Theatre, Asheville Contemporary Dance Theater in Asheville and Merida, Mexico, and Asheville on Broadway. Ms. Stone has also presented at North Carolina and Colorado Humanities Chautauqua festivals and Black History Live tours as Maya Angelou, Harriet Tubman, and Rosa Parks.

About Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book

Colorado Humanities is the only Colorado organization exclusively dedicated to supporting humanities education for adults and children statewide. Celebrating its 46th year and its 16th year as host for the Colorado Center for the Book, Colorado Humanities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Library of Congress Center for the Book, the Smithsonian Institution, and the national award-winning educational nonprofit Motheread, Inc. With offices in the Denver Technological Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado Humanities works with program partners throughout the state to design and implement programs that best meet each community’s needs. Colorado Humanities’ goals are to improve education, strengthen cultural institutions, and enrich community life by inspiring the people of Colorado to explore ideas and appreciate our diverse heritage. To learn more, visit coloradohumanities.org or call 303.894.7951.