Meet the cows on a free Morning Fresh Dairy tour

Guided tours of Morning Fresh Dairy in Bellvue will be held every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday throughout June, July and August. The tour of this fifth-generation dairy, owned and operated by the Graves family since 1894, lasts about an hour and is completely free! Sign up for the date of your choice at https://morningfreshdairy.com/tours-and-events/farm-tours/sign-up.html, then meet at the Howling Cow Café at the dairy, 5821 West County Road 54E, Bellvue, for the tour.

Join the guide to see the crops grown on the farm, learn about dairy farming and meet cows and calves, all in the scenic setting of Pleasant Valley at the mouth of the Poudre Canyon. Tours begin and end at the Howling Cow Café, where you can enjoy a free Noosa yogurt and free samples of Morning Fresh milk products or purchase other refreshments. Wear comfortable walking shoes and clothes for the tour.