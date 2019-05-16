Memorial Day Drive Supports Service Members Overseas, Honors Fallen Soldier

On Memorial Day, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is hosting a drive to collect hygiene products for service members in honor of the valor of Army Spc. Gabriel Conde.

Larimer County Rangers and others will collect items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 27 in the parking lot of the department’s Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland. Members of the military will be on-site to honor all who serve, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Honor Guard will post the colors at 11 a.m.

People may also drop off items on that day at the Horsetooth Area Information Center, 4200 W. County Road 38 E, Fort Collins, which will serve as a second collection site.

The Department of Natural Resources employs veterans on its staff and is hosting the drive in memory of Spc. Conde, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

Conde graduated from Berthoud High School in 2014 and attended Colorado School of Mines before joining the United States Army. In September of 2017, he was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. On April 30, 2018, Conde was killed by enemy small arms fire in the Tagab District of eastern Afghanistan.

According to a biography provided by his father, Conde was a gifted writer, poet and math genius who loved his family, friends, and country. He also enjoyed the outdoors and nearby Carter Lake.

Community Campaign

The Department of Natural Resources will collect items on behalf of Soldiers’ Angels, a nonprofit that provides aid and comfort for active service members and veterans.

People are asked to drop off unopened items in the original packaging. Suggested items include 2-3 oz. containers of deodorant, shampoo, body wash, hand sanitizer, travel-size toothbrushes, toothpaste, foot powder, baby powder, fingernail clippers, body spray, and non-scented flushable baby wipes.

No monetary donations will be accepted. All items collected will be shipped to Soldiers’ Angels, which will send them to service members overseas.