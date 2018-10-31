Men’s Sportswear Company Hosts Warehouse Sale to Benefit Book Trust

Scott Barber

Nov. 14-16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

LOVELAND, Colo. (Oct. 30, 2018) – Scott Barber Apparel, a high-end men’s sportswear brand based out of Loveland, invites the community to its charitable Warehouse Sale. The event will take place at 525 W. 66th Street in Loveland on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Book Trust, a nonprofit organization that gives books to low-income families and schools to foster literacy growth and educational development in students.

“Book Trust was founded in Fort Collins more than 20 years ago and now serves more than 55,000 students in 21 states,” said Scott Barber, president and CEO of Scott Barber Apparel. “As a member of the northern Colorado board of directors, I have personally witnessed how excited children are to receive their new books. The impact of this organization on our local youth is truly inspiring.”

The Warehouse Sale will help Book Trust create new opportunities for children by donating 10 percent of all sales to this organization. Shirts, knits, sweaters, pants and jeans will all be included in this sale at the reduced price of $19-$39 (retail value of $95-$295). Each article of clothing is specially designed with meticulous attention to detail for maximum quality, comfort and style.

“We are so thankful for this partnership opportunity for Book Trust,” said Tiffany Kuehner, President and CEO of Book Trust. “There are 16 million children living in poverty in the US, and we can help more of them fall in love with reading and become lifelong readers and learners by raising awareness through mission-driven companies like Scott Barber Apparel. Thank you to all of the customers, who with each purchase this season will be directly inspiring children’s passion for reading and giving them a gift that will last for a lifetime.”

About Scott Barber Apparel

Scott Barber founded Scott Barber Apparel in 1995 with the vision of creating well-made, designer clothing items. Barber travels across the world to meet and collaborate with different fabric producers, partners and manufacturers. Meticulous attention to detail is key to ensure each item is comfortable and customers look their very best. Learn more at scottbarber.com.

