Mental Health Partners is Offering FREE Suicide Prevention Trainings in May

In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, community members in Boulder and Broomfield Counties are encouraged to build a suicide-safer community by attending one of Mental Health Partners’ (MHP) FREE suicide prevention trainings. MHP’s expert trainers will offer the most popular suicide prevention training — Question-Persuade-Refer (QPR). This one-hour training highlights how individuals can recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to respond and provide help.

All trainings will be held at a Mental Health Partners location from 6:00-7:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:30 PM:

Thursday, May 2nd in Lafayette (1455 Dixon Ave, 1st Floor)

Tuesday, May 14th in Boulder (Ryan Wellness Center; 1000 Alpine Ave 2nd Floor CO Rooms)

Wednesday, May 22nd in Broomfield (Health & Human Services Bldg; 100 Spader Way: 1st Floor Heritage Rms)

Wednesday, May 29th in Longmont (St Vrain Community HUB; 515 Coffman St. 3rd Floor Mtg Rm

Community members can register by visiting www.mhpcolorado.org/free-trainings or emailing Trainings@mhpcolorado.org with their preferred date. If community members can’t attend any of these dates, but still would like to receive FREE suicide prevention training, they should email trainings@mhpcolorado.org to be added to MHP’s upcoming training list.

In alignment with their mission – Healing is our purpose. Help is our promise. Health is our passion. – Mental Health Partners (MHP) provides immediate access to expert mental health and substance use care so people can enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

For more information or to access services, call (303) 443-8500 or visit www.mhpcolorado.org, Join the conversation during National Mental Health Awareness Month by using the hashtags #SuicidePrevention and #MHAM on Facebook (@MentalHealthPartnersCO) and Twitter (@MentalHealthCO). For emergency assistance with a mental health crisis, please call 1 (844) 493-TALK (8255), text TALK to 38255 or go directly to our 24/7 Walk-In Center at 3180 Airport Rd., Boulder, CO.