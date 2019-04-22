Mental Health Partners is Offering FREE Suicide Prevention Trainings in May

In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, community members in Boulder and Broomfield Counties are encouraged to build a suicide-safer community by attending one of Mental Health Partners’ (MHP) FREE suicide prevention trainings. MHP’s expert trainers will offer the most popular suicide prevention training — Question-Persuade-Refer (QPR). This one-hour training highlights how individuals can recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to respond and provide help.
All trainings will be held at a Mental Health Partners location from 6:00-7:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:30 PM:
- Thursday, May 2nd in Lafayette (1455 Dixon Ave, 1st Floor)
- Tuesday, May 14th in Boulder (Ryan Wellness Center; 1000 Alpine Ave 2nd Floor CO Rooms)
- Wednesday, May 22nd in Broomfield (Health & Human Services Bldg; 100 Spader Way: 1st Floor Heritage Rms)
- Wednesday, May 29th in Longmont (St Vrain Community HUB; 515 Coffman St. 3rd Floor Mtg Rm
Community members can register by visiting www.mhpcolorado.org/free-trainings or emailing Trainings@mhpcolorado.org with their preferred date. If community members can’t attend any of these dates, but still would like to receive FREE suicide prevention training, they should email trainings@mhpcolorado.org to be added to MHP’s upcoming training list.
In alignment with their mission – Healing is our purpose. Help is our promise. Health is our passion. – Mental Health Partners (MHP) provides immediate access to expert mental health and substance use care so people can enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives.
For more information or to access services, call (303) 443-8500 or visit www.mhpcolorado.org, Join the conversation during National Mental Health Awareness Month by using the hashtags #SuicidePrevention and #MHAM on Facebook (@MentalHealthPartnersCO) and Twitter (@MentalHealthCO). For emergency assistance with a mental health crisis, please call 1 (844) 493-TALK (8255), text TALK to 38255 or go directly to our 24/7 Walk-In Center at 3180 Airport Rd., Boulder, CO.
