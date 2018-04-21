Suspects arrested in Methamphetamine Distribution Investigation

David Moore, Public Information Officer

A four-month long investigation into the sale of methamphetamine and firearms resulted in federal indictments and seizures. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – Cheyenne, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming, and the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office wrapped up the investigation last month that spanned from Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Wyoming to Fort Collins, Loveland, and Denver, Colorado.

Julio Cesar Quintero (08/20/1997) of Denver, Travis Malana Harre (10/20/1993) of Denver, Anthony Jamal Walters (04/01/1981) of Loveland, Angela Lynn Perez (07/29/1980) of Loveland, and Kymber Morgan Tiernan (03/07/1985) of Cheyenne Place, Wyoming were charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming. Tiernan was arrested in Wyoming and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center. The others were booked into the Larimer County Jail and their booking photos are attached. They have all since posted bond.

Drugs, weapons, cash, and property were also seized during the investigation including three pounds of methamphetamine, small amounts of cocaine, prescription opioids, marijuana, marijuana concentrate, $20,000 in cash, three motor vehicles, and 21 firearms – four of which were used in other crimes.

“This investigation was successful because of the hard work and cooperation of local, state, and federal agencies all working toward the same goal – reducing the impact of illegal drugs in our communities.” – Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Captain and Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Commander, Joe Shellhammer.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.