Metropolitan Theatres Announces Grand Opening of 7-Screen Dine-In Theatre

MetroLux Dine-In Theatres Will Offer Reserved Luxury Recliners, State-of-the-Art Viewing Experience, and an MXL Auditorium.

Scripted Bar & Kitchen will offer a Lunch and Dinner Menu; Full Service Bar

By Natalie Eig, Director of Marketing & Communications

310-858-2823, neig@metrotheatres.com

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation announced the opening of the MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Loveland, CO on August 14, 2019. Scripted Bar & Kitchen, the full-service bar and restaurant, located within the MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at 285 E. 3rd Street, Loveland, CO will open on August 30, 2019. The new theatre offers reserved luxury recliners and in-seat full-service dining in all auditoriums; plus will feature an MXL auditorium with a curved wall-to-wall screen, 4K laser projection, premiere immersive digital sound and heated luxury recliners. Moviegoers will be able to reserve their seats and get tickets at www.metrotheatres.com .

“This theatre is Metropolitan’s 2nd location in the Loveland area. The historic downtown district offers ample parking, and a prime location in the heart of The Foundry development making it the ideal site for our new luxury dine-in cinema,” stated David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres. “We are excited to bring a new entertainment and dining experience to Northern Colorado residents and visitors alike.”

Scripted Bar & Kitchen will have a separate entrance as well as direct access from the theatre. It will feature an open dining area with a custom large scale floor to ceiling rollup door bringing the outside indoors, a full-service bar, hi-and low-top dining tables, and multiple TVs. The full-service bar will serve a wide variety of cocktails including top liquor brands, a full selection of wine, a wide assortment of craft draft and bottled beer, and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks. The restaurant and bar will feature a modern American bistro menu and will serve lunch, dinner, happy hour and dessert to guests that are seeing a movie or just coming to eat, drink and gather.

Guests at the MetroLux Dine-In Theatres will experience advanced technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Luxury Recliners — electric-powered recliners with cup holders and trays in each auditorium

An MXL auditorium — Premium Large Format (PLF) presentation with a curved wall-to-wall screen, 4K laser projection by Barco and premiere digital surround sound

A state-of-the-art viewing environment in all auditoriums with digital projection and sound

In-seat dining in all auditoriums, with full-service bar options

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with online and convenient automated ticketing kiosks

A guest services concierge to assist with ticketing

A concession stand to offer popcorn, Pepsi fountain drinks, and favorite candy brands

Special discount pricing for matinees, children under 12, seniors 60+, and Bargain Tuesdays

Scripted, the full-service restaurant, serving lunch and dinner

Open-format lobby bar serving a full array of liquor, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks

Self-parking in a covered garage

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 17 theatres and 96 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho, and Utah. Metropolitan is adding a new luxury dine-in complex to its portfolio with the opening of a ten-plex at Outlets at San Clemente, CA, in 2020. Metropolitan has operated in Loveland, CO, since 1995. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, please visit www.MetroTheatres.com .