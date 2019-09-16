Mini-Grant Funding Available to Support Technology in the Classroom

Rose Community Foundation announces teacher technology grant opportunity, made possible by the Jared Polis Foundation

Rose Community Foundation released an open request for proposals to enhance and expand the utility of computers or other existing classroom technology for Colorado’s PreK-12 teachers. The program was started by the Jared Polis Foundation and, with the support of the Governor’s Inauguration funds, is now being housed at Rose Community Foundation.

The Jared Polis Foundation paused its work and went on hiatus on January 1, 2019 as Jared Polis began his service as Governor of the State of Colorado. One of the key components of the Jared Polis Foundation’s work since its founding in 2000 was the Tech Mini Grant program, which deployed hundreds of grants to teachers across the state to support their technology needs. That work is now continuing through Rose Community Foundation.

“I am so pleased to know that this critical funding will continue as it was a major priority for the foundation,” said Governor Polis. “I have seen first-hand how meaningful these mini-grants can be in supporting and inspiring our state’s teachers and advancing the education that they are providing to our students.”

Grants for up to $1,500 may be requested for hardware such as digital or video cameras, interactive whiteboards, interactive response systems, tablets, e-readers, Chromebooks, and laptops or to purchase software or technology curriculum, or to pay technology conference registration fees. All Colorado public school teachers grades K-12 and teachers in public and private preschools are invited to apply. More information about the grant opportunity can be found here.

“Rose Community Foundation is proud to take over the administration of this program, which aligns with our longstanding focus on education-related grantmaking as well as our commitment to supporting philanthropy,” said President and CEO Lindy Eichenbaum Lent. “We are honored that the Jared Polis Foundation selected us to be the home for this important work.”

The technology requested must be used by the teacher applying for it. All awarded technology will be the property of the designated school if the teacher applicant leaves the school to pursue other employment. Applications must be submitted online by October 15, 2019.

Donors who may be interested in supporting the mini-grants program can contribute directly to the “TechMi Fund” housed at Rose Community Foundation.