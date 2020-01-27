Mish Under the Moon with Float Like a Buffalo

The Mishawaka Ampitheatre is always a great place to escape to. This show is no exception.

Float Like a Buffalo is a 7-piece high-energy Funk Rock band, which includes Cory Pearman (lead vocals & rhythm guitar), Jason Clukies (bass guitar & backup vocals), Evan Crabdree (lead guitar), Phil Pleckham (drums & backup vocals), Garrett Achten (percussion), Luke Story (saxophone & trumpet), and Cory “Beef” Meier (trombone), which has become a local funk sensation over the past three years, playing shows at The Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Lost Lake, and Larimer Lounge at the highly anticipated inaugural River North Music & Arts Showcase – and securing a nomination for Best Funk Band in Denver Westword’s 2018 Music Awards.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Their songs “She Don’t Care” and “Smile for the Cameras” have also been featured on KTCL 93.3, 105.5 The Colorado Sound, 97.3 The Rock, KRFC Fort Collins, and Tri-Lakes Radio.

The band released Back From Nowhere, their debut full-length album on Jan. 4th, at a near-sold-out release party at The Gothic Theatre.

This event is hosted in the SpokesBUZZ Lounge with FREE parking!

Saturday, February 8th

Show at 8 PM (Doors 7 PM)

Float Like a Buffalo, House with a Yard, and The Gooons

Genre: Funk, Rock, Alternative Rock

Fans Also Like: The Great Salmon Famine, The Burroughs, Graham Good and the Painters