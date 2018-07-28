Missing Person Recovered from Big Thompson River

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, John J. Feyen, Lieutenant, Investigations Division

On July 27, 2018, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing man in the Big Thomson Canyon. The 37-year-old Texas man was last seen by his brother between mile markers 70 & 71 on Highway 34 shortly after 9:00 p.m. yesterday evening.

The brothers planned to spend the night at a friend’s cabin located approximately ½ mile from where they parked, but they became separated in the dark during their hike to the cabin. When they realized he never made it to the cabin, the man’s brother and friends began to search for him until it became too dark for them to continue. This is when they made their way to Estes Park PD and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The Larimer County Search & Rescue team began a search of the area this morning, and at approximately 9:20 a.m., fisherman notified searchers of a possible body in the river. The body, confirmed to be the missing man, was recovered with the assistance of Estes Valley Fire Protection District and Colorado State Patrol. The body was turned over to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office who will determine cause and manner of death and they will also release the identity of the male following appropriate notifications.