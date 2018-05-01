“Mom Prom” in Windsor, May 4

North Forty News

Come dance up a storm at the Mom Prom on May 4 at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 11th Street, Windsor, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Who’s your date for this “prom” for moms? Your son, as long as he’s 4 years old or older, and your “combined age is less than 99 years,” says the Town of Windsor. The theme this year is “Mother-Son Hoedown.” Tickets are $15 and include light snacks, beverages, and a special gift for your son. Space is limited for this popular event, so register early! Call (970) 674-3500 to register; online registration is not available.