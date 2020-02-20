Massive Development Approved in Northeast Fort Collins – Montava will Develop 999 Acres of Land

The Fort Collins City Council gave final approval to the Montava Planned Unit Development (PUD) Master Plan and Overlay following a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Montava is a long-term development project that covers a land area of 999 acres in northeast Fort Collins. The Montava PUD Master Plan proposes a phased approach to achieve buildout of the Montava community, which is planned to include about 4,200 dwelling units and 450,000-750,000 square feet of commercial, industrial, and/or employment uses. Montava is expected to be developed in phases over 25 or more years.

To ensure that communication about key development milestones for the Montava project is consistent and comprehensive over this extended time frame, City staff have proposed a range of different methods to keep the public informed. The City’s Land Use Code already requires certain kinds of notice related to development – for example, mailed notice, signposting, and published notice for neighborhood meetings and public hearings. In addition to these legally required notices, the City will also provide web updates, e-mail notification, and social media postings for each future phase of the Montava project.