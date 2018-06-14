Monthly Programs Help Strengthen Neighborhoods

Heather Cox

Business Support III, Communications & Public Involvement

Neighborhood Services offers free events almost every month to help people engage in their neighborhoods, learn more about City services and stay informed about projects. The events are part of the bigger Neighborhood Connections program which works to connect and empower people at the neighborhood level. The Core Education Series track offers free, one-time events open for all to join at any time.

The next event, “A Closer Look at City Services” will give residents a close up look at FCMoves, Transfort, and Natural Areas. It will feature speakers from each department talking about the work they do on a neighborhood level. It is Thursday, June 14 from 5:30-6:30pm at Shelter 2, Rolland Moore Park

The July event, Adopt-a-Spot, will teach residents how they can be more involved in keeping Fort Collins clean and beautiful! It is Wednesday, July 18th from 6-8pm in the Community Room of the Old Town Library.

Both are free and will include refreshments. See the monthly schedule, learn more about the program and register here!