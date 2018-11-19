More Traffic Anticipated for Thanksgiving Week

Bob Wilson, CDOT Communications

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding drivers to expect heavier than normal traffic for the next few days as people travel for Thanksgiving and visit the larger shopping areas following the holiday.

“We’re wishing all Coloradans a happy and safe Thanksgiving week,” said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis. “Since a lot of people will be traveling the state’s roadways, we’ll be doing our part to reduce traffic impacts this week.”

CDOT construction projects will be suspended statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at noon. Projects will resume their regular schedules on Monday, Nov. 26.

Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver typically increases on the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, with westbound traffic expected to be heavier than normal on Wednesday and Friday. Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on eastbound I-70 Saturday and Sunday, especially between Vail and the Denver area from late morning until late afternoon.

I-25 traffic also is expected to be higher than normal along the Front Range this weekend, especially due to the number of large shopping areas located on or near the corridor.

Thanksgiving generally is not one of the higher holiday travel weekends. Last year’s vehicles counts at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels:

2017 Westbound Eastbound Total Wednesday, Nov. 22 25,710 18,503 44,213 Thursday, Nov. 23 15,538 11,570 27,108 Friday, Nov. 24 20,396 17,728 38,124 Saturday, Nov. 25 17,691 24,976 42,667 Sunday, Nov. 26 16,266 25,844 42,110 Total 95,601 98,621 194,222

Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by going to www.cotrip.org.

