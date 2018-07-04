Mosquito control operations to take place in Timnath

The Town of Timnath is in its 12th year of cost effective biorational Integrated Mosquito Management. The primary objective of this IMM Program is to monitor and reduce mosquito populations through the use of specific, environmentally sound, control techniques in order to protect its residents from the threat of mosquito-borne diseases.

Open communication is maintained by Vector Disease Control between the Town of Timnath, the Larimer County Department of Health & Environment, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and surrounding municipalities in order to ensure that the highest level of mosquito control and epizootic response is achieved. This diligent and cooperative communication is important to the Town of Timnath’s mosquito management program and provides significant benefit to public health throughout the entire area.

The Town of Timnath conducts mosquito spraying (fogging) throughout the community as trap results dictate and when weather conditions are conducive to the best effectiveness. Specific information (dates, times, and locations) regarding fogging operations will be posted below as soon as it becomes available. In addition, the most recent trap reports (used by the Town to monitor assorted information about the mosquito population in the area), safety tips, and other precautionary information can be found below. Questions about the program can be directed to: Broox Boze with Vector Disease Control at 970-962-2583 or 970-646-3890.

Frequently Asked Questions/Safety Information

Scheduled Spraying/Applications

Thursday, July 5th – Mosquito control operations will take place in the Summerfield and Serratoga Fallsneighborhoods. The operations are weather dependent, and are scheduled to take place between dusk and dawn. Please see “Tips” below for safety information.

Trap Reports 2017

June 04, 2018 Report June 12, 2018 Report June 18, 2018 Report

June 25, 2018 Report July 2, 2018 Report

Tips

During Fogging Operations:

Remain indoors when fogging takes place in your neighborhood.

People who suffer from chemical sensitivities or feel fogging could aggravate a preexisting health condition should consult their doctor or local health department and take special measures to avoid exposure.

Close windows and doors and turn off your air conditioning (or set it to circulate indoor air) when fogging is taking place in the immediate area.

Do not let children play near or behind truck-mounted applicators when they are in use. Keep children inside during fogging and for about one hour after fogging truck(s) leave the area.

Bring pets inside and cover ornamental fish ponds to avoid direct exposure. Consult your doctor if you think you are experiencing health effects from the fogging.

More information about pesticides can be found HERE on the EPA’s Web site.

To protect yourself from mosquito bites, the Town of Timnath recommends the following precautions:

Choose a mosquito repellent that has been proven to be effective against West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes. Ones that contain DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (with active ingredient PMD, or p-menthane diol) or IR3535 are known to be effective.

Keep exposed skin covered or use a repellent when out at prime Culex mosquito-biting hours; between dusk and dawn.

Drain standing water in your yard or in your garden.

Add mosquito-eating minnows to or a mosquito “dunk” to ornamental ponds that feature still water.

Keep window screens repaired.

Please visit Vector Disease Control for information regarding the pesticides used during these spraying/fogging operations.