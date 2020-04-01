Mountain Communities Come Together to Open Food Pantry Each Friday

North 40 Food Pantry The North 40 Mountain Alliance is joining forces with local organizations to offer a food pantry for the greater North 40 Mountain communities.

Free food, toiletries, basic medical, and cleaning supplies will be available for everyone. Open to all. No screening or restrictions. You can pick up for a neighbor too.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

Where to pick food up: Morning Star Community Church 23628 W County Rd 74E Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545

When: Starting Friday April 3rd 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Our tentative schedule is to operate every Friday at this time.

Need help with delivery or something else? Help us out and let us know what you need.

How can you reach us? You have 3 options: 1. Email rflcovid19@gmail.com with your details 2. Complete this online form: https://n40alliance.org/covid-19-help/ 3. Call (970) 425-6678 (you must include the area code), and leave a voice message

Want to donate? Due to the risk from COVID-19 we will not be able to take food donations at this time. We are happy to accept cash or checks. Email rflcovid19@gmail.com for more information.

Want to Volunteer? Fill out and submit this simple form: https://n40alliance.org/want-to-help/. You can also email us at rflcovid19@gmail.com with your contact information, how you want to help, and when you are available.

Additional Funders and Partners Larimer County Office on Aging, Partnership for Age Friendly Communities, Senior Access Points, Morning Star Community Church, Chapel in the Pines, Red Feather Lakes Library, Gordon Creek Farm, DaLonna Mae’s Cafe, Food Bank for Larimer County, Girl Scout of Colorado @ Magic Sky Ranch