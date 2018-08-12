Mountain Lion finds its way into Boulder area home

Jason Clay

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder Police Department and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers were dispatched late Thursday evening to the 400 block of Marine Street for a report of a mountain lion inside a home.

Boulder PD arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m. to the unoccupied residence and found the mountain lion had entered in through a screen door to get a cat that was inside.

When the CPW wildlife officer arrived at 11:30 p.m., they decided the best way to get the mountain lion out of the house was to use non-lethal bean-bag rounds to fire at it in an attempt to chase it out the front door. Officers were successful in getting the mountain lion out of the house. Officers saw the lion run up the street and believed it went up into the foothills near the Boulder Canyon vicinity.

CPW wildlife officers will have an enhanced presence in the area Friday and over the weekend to make sure the mountain lion does not return.

