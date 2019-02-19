Mountain Lion Photography Workshop Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Sylvan Dale Ranch, Loveland.

Location: Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch

When: Saturday, March 23 from 8:15 AM to 4:00 PM

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Cost: $200 per participant

Class Size: Maximum of 15

8:15 AM — Meet at the Hilltop Parking Lot

8:30 to 9:30 AM — Presentation in the Heritage Room (Ranch Office)

9:45 AM to 4:00 PM — Moderate Hike in Sulzer Gulch

Join local wildlife videographer and conservationist David Neils for a deep dive on the habits and habitat of mountain lions in Northern Colorado.

You’ll learn how to map the hunting and travel routes of these apex predators using four natural factors to view the landscape like a mountain lion, and capture weekly video of these elusive predators.

This workshop will focus on seven remote camera locations in the field where one or more of the four factors are in play. Each location will be discussed in depth and you’ll visit all seven locations on the hike.

This is the best workshop for those who want to learn an incredible amount about mountain lions and capture the same footage that David captures weekly.