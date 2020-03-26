Multiple Wellington Area Sources Cite Concerns Over Corruption, Retaliation and Intimidation

Multiple anonymous sources have reported to North Forty News there have been several documented issues with Wellington’s Town Administrator. They wish to be anonymous because of fear of retaliation.

The sources claimed the following:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Gave himself a raise of 12% without trustee approval

Concerns about not following the Town’s purchasing policy when hiring a company to design the town’s logo

The Town Administrator tried to shift funds around to hire himself an assistant and was confronted in a trustee meeting after making changes to the budget without trustee approval

Also, a separate verified anonymous source has confirmed tonight’s Special Meeting posted agenda item “personnel issues Town Administrator Position” most likely will address allegations of corruption, retaliation, and intimidation. The source also acknowledged there have been problems for over a year.

The Town of Wellington has confirmed the filing of the Special meeting was made yesterday, within the time constraints required to file a special meeting.

“The public is invited to participate through the Zoom meeting by phone call. Instructions can be found on our website and town Facebook Page,” said Kelly Houghteling, Deputy Town Administrator, with the Town of Wellington.

Houghteling forwarded North Forty News a link to the meeting agenda, which can be found here:

https://wellingtonco.civicclerk.com/Web/UserControls/DocPreview.aspx?aoid=93&fbclid=IwAR3VAwPvpJXJ38MOmLA1fmJcy6W9x5dv_7vCq_dMAXFdLvROF787W9T2dxQ

On the contrary, A Concerned Wellington Citizen wrote in an email to North Forty News earlier today, “The Wellington elections are in less than 2 weeks.” “They knew [the trustees] that the new Board members coming in (3) – would not give them the votes. Right now it is their agenda to get him out and they don’t care how it is done. They just want it done before the final election results.”

The meeting will be held tonight electronically at 6:30pm at the following Zoom location: https://zoom.us/j/388628858