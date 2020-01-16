Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has Leveled Up: Game Changers is now open through April 30

January 15, 2020 Blaine Howerton Art & Lifestyle 0
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY. Game Changers is open through April 30, 2020 at the Museum of Discovery.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

To kick off the new year, we’re excited to announce that the museum’s current special exhibition, Game Changers, has been extended through April 30! With more opportunity to try your hand at playable games like Tetris, Angry Birds, and Guitar Hero, will you level up with us?
During your next visit, learn how innovation has shaped the video game industry in this fun, hands-on, educational exhibit!
Price: $6 ticket fee in addition to general admission/$3 for FCMoD members
Learn more at fcmod.org/gamechangers.

