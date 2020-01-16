Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has Leveled Up: Game Changers is now open through April 30

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
To kick off the new year, we’re excited to announce that the museum’s current special exhibition, Game Changers, has been extended through April 30! With more opportunity to try your hand at playable games like Tetris, Angry Birds, and Guitar Hero, will you level up with us?
During your next visit, learn how innovation has shaped the video game industry in this fun, hands-on, educational exhibit!
Price: $6 ticket fee in addition to general admission/$3 for FCMoD members
Learn more at fcmod.org/gamechangers.
WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
Help NFN Grow
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
1/18 - Live music with Tanner Fussell
970-372-2780
Be the first to comment