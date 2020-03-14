Music District

Fort Collins

Description of Closure:

n light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak happening around the world, we wanted to update you regarding how the Music District is implementing precautionary measures in order to help our employees, partners, and community stay healthy.

The Music District will be closed to the public March 14 through at least May 3. During this time, all scheduled Music District events and activities will be either cancelled or made virtual as circumstances allow. All bookings from March 14 through May 3 will be refunded by Friday, March 20.

As a music-centered gathering place, we acknowledge that many members of our community will feel the impact of COVID-19 through cancelled gigs, festivals, lessons, and innumerable other sudden changes to the music landscape. The impact of closures will have a disproportionate impact on gig workers, including musicians, many of whom also hold jobs in other highly impacted industries such as the service industry.

We are listening, and we are diligently working on programs we can deliver online to continue supporting and convening our creative community. Resiliency is made easier when done with peers, and we are working to find the best ways to continue supporting our music community during this challenging time.

We highly encourage you to buy some merch from your favorite local artists, share your favorite local artists with a friend, refrain from asking for refunds from cancelled shows, and, above all else, don’t go to a show if you’re sick.

Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19. We will keep you updated through our email list and social media channels as we navigate ways to support our music community and evaluate whether our closure will be extended beyond May 3.

The Music District

More information:

themusicdistrict.org