Musical Zoo 2020 – Orchestral Fun for Children

The Friends of the Symphony will host Musical Zoo 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Fort Collins Timberline Church. This exciting program of musical education and fun is designed especially for children 3-12 years of age and their families.

The annual event features an instrument “Petting Zoo” wherein children observe, hold and “play” a variety of orchestral instruments between 2:00 and 3:40 p.m. Short performances of instrumental and choral works will be performed by youth ensembles, also at 2:00 and 3:40 pm. Guests can move about in order to attend both events. The Grand Finale takes place in the Main Auditorium from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., with the Fort Collins Symphony performing 2 short works by Russell Peck. Playing with Style delightfully shows off various instruments in the orchestra; Jack and Jill on Bunker Hill, is a patriotic thriller. Guest Conductor Lawrence Golan will be joined by Scott Wheeler as narrator. Dance will be provided by the Canyon Concert Ballet.

Tickets are $5.00 each for adults and children and can be purchased at the door, Timberline Church, 2908 S. Timberline Rd., FC, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The Musical Zoo 2020 is put on by more than 300 musicians, guides, and service volunteers and is supported by generous grants and sponsorships from the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Friends of the Symphony, Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Canyon Concert Ballet, Boomers Music, and anonymous donors. More information is available at www.friendsofthesymphony.org, www.fcsymphony.org, and www.ccballet.org.