National Certification earned by Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Vice President

By Alexandra Farkas



Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Stephanie Meisner-Maggard, completed the national Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) certification in Washington D.C., October 25, 2019. The certification identifies Meisner-Maggard as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce TPM Practitioner which allows the Cheyenne Chamber to administer the program across Wyoming. TPM practitioners introduce workforce solutions to assist businesses facing labor market challenges.

The TPM program was piloted in Laramie County, Wyoming and, after Meisner-Maggard’s recent certification, can now be expanded across the state. Wyoming is just one of 28 states containing a certified TPM practitioner. Each practitioner utilizes the program’s data-driven process to centralize resources and align labor market efforts. Information gathered is then used to examine areas of improvement and develop long-term workforce solutions. The program requires participation by policymakers, employers, government entities and educational institutions.

“As the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, we constantly monitor the pulse of our business community. Workforce is an area that needs specific attention, and unification, which can be achieved through Talent Pipeline Management. Our region contains a variety of incredible organizations and we’ve witnessed efforts already underway that target workforce – but more can be done,” said Meisner-Maggard. “TPM plugs businesses into a system that drives measurable results. I look forward to ramping up these efforts and remain grateful to those in our business community who have already invested their time, talents and earnings to this program. We will accomplish great things..together.”

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has formed two Employer Collaborative Groups to focus on increasing workforce skills across Laramie County. One group will focus on advancing non-certification and degree holders; the second will encourage those who have already attained an associate’s degree to consider pursuing advanced degrees.

The Chamber would like to thank the Northrop Grumman Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation and various volunteers who have made this program possible.