Saturday, October 26, 2019
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue but proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment. With that in mind, the Windsor Police Department will help residents safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications during National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public with no questions asked. The Windsor Police cannot accept needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters or illicit drugs. For more information on prescription drug abuse, visit DEA.gov and GetSmartAboutDrugs.com. For more information about the Windsor Police, visit windsorgov.com/police.
Help NFN Grow
Be the first to comment