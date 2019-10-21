National Drug Take Back Day

October 21, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Uncategorized 0

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue but proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment. With that in mind, the Windsor Police Department will help residents safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications during National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public with no questions asked. The Windsor Police cannot accept needles and sharps, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters or illicit drugs. For more information on prescription drug abuse, visit DEA.gov and GetSmartAboutDrugs.com. For more information about the Windsor Police, visit windsorgov.com/police.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Your home, clean! Call today for a free estimate!

by Andora Cleaning - 4 days ago

Small Business Web Design

by Brindle Digital Marketing - 6 days ago

Winter 2020 Hamfest

by Northern Colorado Amateur Radio Club - 4 days ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply