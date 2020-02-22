National Fitness Campaign Honors Loveland With Healthy Infrastructure Award in Programming

National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announces the inaugural Healthy Infrastructure Awards (HIA) recognizing community leaders and trailblazers from around the country that are changing the way cities are built through innovation, leadership and the development of healthy infrastructure in local communities. The Healthy Infrastructure Awards recognize winners annually in five distinct categories; Leadership, Programming Excellence, Storytelling, Design Excellence and Innovation.

National Fitness Campaign is proud to recognize the City of Loveland with the 2019 Healthy Infrastructure Award in Programming for their work to build a community of users, network of classes for all skill levels, and maintain the greatest level of community engagement in community creation on one Fitness Court®.

“The City of Loveland creatively expanded the use of the Fitness Court® to offer a variety of unique programming that has brought the local community together,” stated Mitch Menaged, founder of the National Fitness Campaign. “In partnership with UCHealth they offer group fitness classes free of charge for all residents including emergency first aid, tai chi, bootcamps and introductory wellness classes. We applaud the City of Loveland for their leadership in driving unique programming that have truly united the local community.”

“The Fitness Court® and the free programming that both UCHealth and the City of Loveland will provide is an incredible opportunity for all members in the community to take advantage of,” stated LeAnn Williams, Loveland Recreation Division Manager.

The City of Loveland joins a distinct group of community and city leaders recognized by the National Fitness Campaign to include: Oklahoma City for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Leadership; City of Killeen, Texas for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Storytelling; City of Avenal, California for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Design Excellence; and the City of Maricopa, Arizona for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Innovation.



The Fitness Court® is a state-of-the-art, digitally connected platform for adults of all ages and abilities to develop healthy habits and maintain long-term wellness. For more information about the National Fitness Campaign and to find the nearest Fitness Court®, visit NationalFitnessCampaign.com.