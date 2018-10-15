‘National Geographic Photo Ark’ Exhibition to Open October 20 at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Kristin Rush, Marketing & Communications Manager

Exhibition Showcases Photographer Joel Sartore’s Work to Document Every Species in Zoos and Wildlife Sanctuaries

Fort Collins (10.1.2018)—The National Geographic Photo Ark is an ambitious project committed to documenting every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries—inspiring people not just to care, but also to help protect these animals for future generations. The National Geographic Photo Ark is a compelling and visually powerful project that aims to photograph species before it is too late. In addition to creating an archival record for generations to come, this project is a hopeful platform for conservation and shines a light on individuals and organizations working to preserve species around the world.

National Geographic is showcasing this important project through multiple platforms, including a traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” that opens at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery in Fort Collins, Colorado on October 20, 2018. Featuring the work of National Geographic photographer and Fellow Joel Sartore, the exhibition will be on display until January 6, 2019. This exhibition is organized by the National Geographic Society.

Sartore estimates the completed National Geographic Photo Ark will include portraits of over 12,000 species representing several animal classes, including birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. In what will be the largest single archive of studio-quality photographs of biodiversity ever, the National Geographic Photo Ark continues to move toward its goal of documenting these species, thanks in part to Sartore’s enduring relationships with many of the world’s zoos and aquariums.

These iconic portraits have captured the imagination of people around the world and have even been projected on the Empire State Building and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The “National Geographic Photo Ark” exhibition will highlight many of Sartore’s most compelling images and provide visitors with the unique opportunity to come face to face with animals from the National Geographic Photo Ark. Sartore has worked in more than 250 zoos, aquariums and animal rescue centers around the world. Many of the images featured were taken at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, right here in Colorado. Visitors will learn about the project, its mission and its conservation efforts by visiting Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. The exhibition will also engage audiences of all ages through free educational materials and activities.

Throughout the run of the exhibit there will also be special programming at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery related to the Photo Ark, particularly surrounding that of the black-footed ferret. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is the only museum in the world with live black-footed ferrets on site, and with a black-footed ferret featured in the Photo Ark exhibition, it provides the unique opportunity to highlight global conservation efforts through a local lens. Dates and details of associated special programming can be found on the museum’s website. Limited-time merchandise for the Photo Ark exhibition will also be available for purchase in The Museum Store. Photo Ark is presented at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery by Ed and Jackie Warner.

“The National Geographic Photo Ark has already inspired millions around the world with the message that it is not too late to save some of the world’s most endangered species,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of Exhibitions, National Geographic Society. “Joel Sartore has demonstrated what one man can do using the power of photography—and now National Geographic wants to inspire people all over the country to contribute to this global challenge.”

Discover 44 inspiring images from The National Geographic Photo Ark at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, October 20, 2018 – January 6, 2019. Learn more at www.fcmod.org/photoark.

