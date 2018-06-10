National Night Out 2018 for unincorporated Larimer County residents

David Moore, Public Information Officer

The 35th Annual National Night Out (NNO) for unincorporated Larimer County residents is set for Tuesday, August 7, 2018. NNO is a community-building campaign started by the National Association of Town Watch that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live. NNO enhances the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

NNO is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for (and participation in) local anticrime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and establish police-community partnerships. We encourage you to get involved and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Neighborhoods can participate by having block parties, cookouts, flashlight walks, and youth programs. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will stop by some neighborhoods to interact with residents and share crime prevention tips. These events are fun, effective, and inexpensive ways to interact with your neighbors and your sheriff’s office while strengthening those relationships and learning about crime prevention.

If you live in unincorporated Larimer County and wish to participate, please contact Sheriff’s Auxiliary Coordinator Barbara Bennett at (970) 498-5159. You may also visit our website at https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/national-night-out.