Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Knowing your neighbors builds a safer community. This is the premise behind National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our town a safer, better place to live. This program encourages residents to have a block or subdivision party to meet their neighbors. This year’s event is on Tuesday, August 6, from 6-8pm, at various locations throughout the town. The success of the event relies on volunteers who register to become Block Captains by calling 674-6438 or by using our online form. Then, the Block Captains organize a gathering for their neighborhood–gatherings can be as simple as setting chairs on a driveway and inviting neighbors to hang out or inviting them to participate in a potluck. Once registered and organized, law enforcement officers are scheduled to stop at each block party, often bringing response vehicles that kids can tour. http://windsorgov.com/125/Community-Programs
