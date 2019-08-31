Nationally Recognized Electric Vehicle Group Buy Program Re-Launches in Northern Colorado

By MACY WEITZEL

Drive Electric Northern Colorado’s (DENC) successful electric vehicle (EV) group buy program is back once again. The City of Fort Collins and DENC have come together to promote the program which launched August 19.

This program is the latest effort by the City and DENC to make driving electric easier and more affordable for those who have been looking to experience the thrill of electric drive. The discounts, which are up to 55 percent off, are for the 2019 Nissan LEAF S and the 2019 BMW i3, i8, and 530xe.

This offer is a pre-negotiated group buy discount, offering community members a hassle-free opportunity to drive electric and never pay for gas again, and to help make Fort Collins a cleaner, quieter and more forward-thinking city. This latest group buy program is set to improve on the success of the previous programs, which brought electric vehicle (EV) adoption up to two to three times the national average.

The program is slated to run at Tynan’s Nissan Fort Collins and Co’s BMW Center through September, or until supplies last.

Drive Electric Northern Colorado (DENC) is a first-of-its-kind, community-wide initiative designed to achieve widespread deployment of plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) in the Northern Colorado region. By developing innovative public-private partnerships, a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem, and, most importantly, strong community participation and involvement, DENC promotes and supports widespread EV ownership for individuals, families, businesses, and commercial vehicle fleets in Northern Colorado. The effort serves as a “living laboratory” and as a model which has been implemented in other communities around the country.

To be eligible for this program, interested participants must print out or download on their phone a flyer to be presented to the dealer. The fliers can be found on the City’s EV program web page: fcgov.com/evrr.

DENC is a partnership of the Electrification Coalition, the City of Fort Collins, and the City of Loveland.