NEVER TOO EARLY TO START PLANNING

By Kevin McFarling, Marketing Coordinator

Greeley Stampede, 970-356-7787

The traditional Greeley Stampede Independence Day Parade is a holiday staple for many Greeley residents as well as out-of-town visitors. As one of the largest Independence Day parades on this side of the Mississippi, over 40,000 spectators attend the event annually. With a herd of more than 50 longhorns sponsored by Wells Ranch leading the parade route, the Stampede relies on community organizations and businesses to follow and give the guests an unforgettable start to their Independence Day celebrations.

For the first time, entries into the parade were judged with cash prizes available to the top floats. The 2019 winners include:

First Place – University of Northern Colorado, Outdoor Pursuits

Second Place – Realty One Real Estate Agents

Third Place – iHeart Media

“The floats that win the prizes are the ones that obviously put the extra effort into making something special”, said Kent Heckel, Greeley Stampede Parades Chairman. “The judges are looking for something that can connect to the guests that really elevates their experience watching the parade.”

Along with the floats, the Greeley Stampede selects marching bands to perform during the parade that are compensated through the Estate of Ebba Mae Granat. The estate was created to ensure the participation and enjoyment of the marching bands as well as youth on 4-H floats.

“The marching bands are what keeps the parade moving,” commented Heckel. “They are the beat of the parade that sets the pace, excitement, and announces to everyone waiting that it has started when you hear the drumline echoing in the distance.”

It isn’t too early to start brainstorming ideas for next year’s parade. Time flies through the busy holiday season and before we know it, spring will be here again. With the amount of time and energy that a winning float takes to make, a head start wouldn’t hurt.

For more information on the parade, visit greeleystampede.org/p/parades or e-mail parades@greeleystampede.org.