New Belgium’s 15th Season of Bike-in Movies Kicks Off in August

Jesse Claeys, New Belgium Brewing

Proceeds to benefit Wolverine Farm Publishing

(FORT COLLINS) New Belgium Brewing’s Outdoor Bike-in Movie series celebrates turning 15 with a great lineup of films shown on the brewery’s grassy lawn. All beer proceeds will benefit local non-profit publisher, Wolverine Farm Publishing (WFP). WFP publishes works of literary merit like the Matter Journal, Boneshaker: A Bicycle Almanac and the local quarterly, Fort Collins Courier. They also Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House, located on Willow Street right around the corner from New Belgium.

“We’re excited for another great line-up of films for the Bike-In Movies at New Belgium,” said Wolverine Farm Press Founder and Publisher, Todd Simmons. “It’s a great way to wind down the summer and raise money for a good cause–local publishing and community building.”

The Bike-in season opens Thursday, August 9th with “Game Night,” followed by the original “Footloose” on August 16th and finishing with “Black Panther” on August 23rd. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket, food trucks will be present, and outside alcohol is prohibited. Admittance is $2 and beer proceeds benefit Wolverine Farm Publishing. Doors open at 6:00 when the music begins and movies begin at dusk.

Taco Stop and Walrus Ice Cream will be at each show, joined by an additional rotating food truck.

For the August 9th screening, New Belgium’s Sour Saison Pop-Up Blending Station will be action. Guests are invited to check out our traveling bar to blend their own Sour Saison. New Belgium will provide samples of our Saison beer base alongside a sour beer base for custom beer creations.

ABOUT NEW BELGIUM BREWING

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Belgian Style Ale, New Belgium brews sixteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, The Hemperor HPA, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger 8 Hop Pale Ale, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, Tartastic Fruit Beer Series, 1554 Black Lager, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

ABOUT WOLVERINE FARM PUBLISHING

Wolverine Farm Publishing is a 501(c)3 non-profit literary/arts organization based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Founded in 2003, Wolverine Farm publishes books, a community newspaper and online content. Wolverine Farm recently opened a new location, the Letterpress & Publick House, that hosts community events and projects related to their mission. Learn more at www.wolverinefarm.org.