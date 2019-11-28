New Board of Directors for The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

By Alexandra Farkas
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the new Board of Directors Members. Their term will begin in January of 2020.
Royce Fertig- 5R Construction
Dennis Humphrey- Capitol Roofing, Inc.
Bob Jensen- Holland and Hart
Tanya Keller- Coldwell Banker- The Property Exchange
Eric Rasmussen- Charter Communications
Dr. Heather Smith- Livin’ Well Family Chiropractic
About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is currently 1026 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business on all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the United States Chamber of Commerce. Visit our website www.cheyennchamber.org.
