New Board of Directors for The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

November 28, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Uncategorized 0
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the new Board of Directors Members. Their term will begin in January of 2020, and they will participate in the upcoming Board of Directors Planning on November 4th.

By Alexandra Farkas

Communications & Operations Specialist
307-638-3388
alexandraf@cheyennechamber.org

Congratulations to the New Board of Directors:

 

 

  • Royce Fertig- 5R Construction
  • Dennis Humphrey- Capitol Roofing, Inc.
  • Bob Jensen- Holland and Hart
  • Tanya Keller- Coldwell Banker- The Property Exchange
  • Eric Rasmussen- Charter Communications
  • Dr. Heather Smith- Livin’ Well Family Chiropractic
Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Board Elections was verified by RLR, LLP.
We would like to also express our gratitude to our Board of Directors who will be leaving our Board. Their commitment to grow, strengthen and improve our Chamber of Commerce was certainly accomplished through their leadership, and we look forward to working with them in a new capacity in the coming year. Special thank you to them all for their dedication and support.
Special thank you to the Board of Directors served their terms and for their contributions to our organization.
Denise Rampolla, United State Air Force (Civilian)
Kate Wright, Habitat for Humanity
Patrick Collins, Bicycle Station
Tara Nethercott, Woodhouse Roden Nethercott

About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

Media Contact

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is currently 1026 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business on all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the United States Chamber of Commerce. Visit our website  www.cheyennchamber.org.

