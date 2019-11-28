New Board of Directors for The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

By Alexandra Farkas

Communications & Operations Specialist

307-638-3388

alexandraf@cheyennechamber.org

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the new Board of Directors Members. Their term will begin in January of 2020.

Congratulations to the New Board of Directors:

Royce Fertig- 5R Construction

Dennis Humphrey- Capitol Roofing, Inc.

Bob Jensen- Holland and Hart

Tanya Keller- Coldwell Banker- The Property Exchange

Eric Rasmussen- Charter Communications

Dr. Heather Smith- Livin’ Well Family Chiropractic

Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Board Elections was verified by RLR, LLP.

We would like to also express our gratitude to our Board of Directors who will be leaving our Board. Their commitment to grow, strengthen and improve our Chamber of Commerce was certainly accomplished through their leadership, and we look forward to working with them in a new capacity in the coming year. Special thank you to them all for their dedication and support.

Special thank you to the Board of Directors served their terms and for their contributions to our organization.

Denise Rampolla, United State Air Force (Civilian)

Kate Wright, Habitat for Humanity

Patrick Collins, Bicycle Station

Tara Nethercott, Woodhouse Roden Nethercott About the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

Media Contact

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1907 and is currently 1026 members strong. Using guiding core competencies, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce demonstrates leadership by being an advocate for business on all levels of government and promoting our community to make this a better place to live, work, and do business. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is also active in the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the United States Chamber of Commerce. Visit our website www.cheyennchamber.org.