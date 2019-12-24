New Bus Route to Connect Fort Collins, Windsor and Greeley Starts January

By Town of Windsor

The Poudre Express, a new bus route operated by Greeley Evans Transit, is set to begin operation Thursday, January 2 and will service Windsor, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The bus times and bus routes have been heavily researched by transit officials and are based on several years of data in hopes of providing a viable transportation option to commuters.

The bus will run Monday through Friday offering four-morning routes and three-afternoon routes traveling in each direction. Routes traveling east will start at the Colorado State University Transit Center and end at the Greeley Evans Regional Transportation Center. Routes traveling west will begin at the Greeley Evans Regional Transportation Center and end at the CSU Transit Center. The bus will make three stops in Windsor, one-stop in east, central and west Windsor.

Poudre Express stops include:

Greeley-Evans Transit Center — 1st Street and 12th Avenue

University of Northern Colorado — 10th Avenue and 20th Street

West Greeley — 10th Street and 69th Avenue

East Windsor — Eastman Park Drive and CO 257

Central Windsor—7th St. and Garden Drive

West Windsor — Main Street and 15th Street

East Fort Collins — Harmony Transportation Center on E Harmony Road on the west side of Interstate 25

Colorado State University Transit Center — near North Drive on the CSU campus

Poudre Express is part of the Greeley Evans Transit system and is a joint venture between the Town of Windsor, the City of Greeley, the City of Fort Collins, Colorado State University and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

For the month of January, all patrons can ride the bus for free. After that, the Wi-Fi-enabled public bus service will be free for university students with a valid ID, and regular fare will be $1.50 one-way. Monthly and annual passes will be available through Greeley Evans Transit.

For more information, including route, schedule, and to download route apps, visit greeleyevanstransit.com.