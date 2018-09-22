New CBI Fingerprint Policy

David Moore, Public Information Officer

Effective September 24, 2018, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will implement the Colorado Applicant Background Services (CABS) program in response to Senate Bill 17-189. This means the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be able to provide fingerprint card services for civilians needing them for employment and/or background checks. Once the CABS program is implemented, CBI will no longer accept physical/paper fingerprint card submissions as previously provided by LCSO.

CBI has awarded two contracts allowing third party vendors to electronically print and submit non-criminal applicant fingerprints for the State. Currently, IdentoGO is the only vendor in Larimer County authorized by CBI. IdentoGO is located at 115 East Harmony Road Suite 210 in Fort Collins. More information regarding their services, making an appointment, and hours of operation is available at https://www.identogo.com/.

Please visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cbi/employment-background-checks to read more about the CABS program.

LCSO will continue providing the necessary fingerprint services for concealed handgun permits, court orders, and registered sex offenders.

