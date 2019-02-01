New director of Larimer County Natural Resources department

Larimer County has hired Daylan Figgs as the new director of its Natural Resources department, which oversees the County’s parks, open spaces, and weeds and forestry services. Figgs brings more than 28 years of experience in conservation and outdoor recreation to the position, most recently serving in leadership roles with City of Fort Collins Natural Areas. Figgs started in the position on Jan. 14, 2019, succeeding former director Gary Buffington, who served in the position for 18 years before retiring after the New Year.

“I’m excited to serve the citizens of Larimer County in this new role as director,” Figgs said. “Over the years, I’ve worked alongside the staff at Larimer County Natural Resources on many projects, so it’s an honor to get to lead such a dedicated, accomplished and well-respected staff and department. I look forward to working with our staff, partners, advisory boards and community to further our mission of conservation and recreation in Larimer County.”

Prior to working for the City of Fort Collins, Figgs served as a district wildlife manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and an ecologist for the U.S. Department of the Interior. He has a master’s degree in biology with an emphasis on wildlife and community ecology from Southeast Missouri State University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Peru State College in Nebraska.