New Laws Make Colorado a National Leader on Campaign Finance

Today three new Campaign Finance laws go into effect in Colorado, The Clean Campaign Act (HB19-1318), Contribution limits for candidates for county office (SB19-1007) and Expanded Disclosure of Electioneering Communications (SB19-068). Secretary of State Jena Griswold championed the campaign finance reform package, and these new laws, in conjunction with Campaign Finance Enforcement (SB19-232), make Colorado a national leader on transparency and accountability of money in politics.

“The Clean Campaign Act and accompanying laws will bolster Coloradans’ confidence in our democracy by shining light on secret political spending, deterring corruption, and barring foreign financial influence,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “These new laws secure Colorado’s place as a national leader on transparency of money in politics.”

Here are additional details on the laws that go into effect today:

Clean Campaign Act of 2019 (HB19-1318):

Exposes large, hard-to-trace donations by requiring organizations that give money to Colorado SuperPACs specifically for political communications to disclose their funding sources. Special interests will no longer be able to hide their money by transferring it through various shell organizations.

Prevents all foreign nationals, foreign corporations, and foreign countries from spending money on any type of political communication or contributing to, or controlling, any type of campaign finance committee in the state.

Ensures that corporations that spend money in support of, or against, ballot initiatives disclose that they paid for the communication.

Requires “Paid for by” disclaimers on communications to voters from any committee, including online communications.

Tightens Colorado’s law on coordination between Colorado SuperPACs and candidates, and stops politicians who have not yet announced they are running for office from gaming the system by raising millions into SuperPACs that plan to support their future campaigns.

Contribution Limits for County Offices (HB 19-1007): sets contribution limits for candidates for county offices.

Electioneering Communication (SB19-068): Closes a gap that allowed for unreported electioneering communications between the primary and general elections. Also requires “paid for by” disclaimers on ads.