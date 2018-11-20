New Loveland Light Trail Connects Holiday Festivities Across City

Map and self-guided tour invites visitors to explore the city through many unique holiday attractions
LOVELAND, Colo. – Nov. 19, 2018 – One year after the launch of Winter Wonderlights, a holiday lighting attraction at the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, Visit Loveland Colorado has created a free city-wide light trail, connecting eight independent light displays and attractions across Loveland. This self-guided tour connects Winter Wonderlights at I-25 and Centerra and nearby lights to Loveland’s thriving downtown district, the Loveland Holiday Council Display at Dwayne Webster Veteran’s Park, ending at Christmas Walk in the Woods on the west side of town.
“When launched last year, Winter Wonderlights was designed to be a walkable lighting attraction and musical light to drive tourism, inviting visitors to Loveland to shop, eat, stay and play in all of Loveland,” said Cindy Mackin, visitor services manager for the City of Loveland. “This is the first unified effort to bring together city-owned and independent holiday festivities to create one memorable experience for visitors and locals alike. We have a lot to celebrate and the holidays are the perfect time to do it.”
The light trail map, sponsored by Loveland Water and Power, is viewable online at VisitLovelandCO.org/lighttrail, and will be available for pickup starting Wednesday, Nov, 21 at the Loveland Visitors Center, all Loveland hotels, Winter Wonderlights (on weekends), Loveland Downtown Partnership, the Promenade Shops at Centerra, Marketplace at Centerra and Christmas Walk in the Woods.
Nicole Yost Kick off the holiday season with some festive culture at Loveland’s new Winter Wonderlights, a walkable holiday lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. Launching the weekend before Thanksgiving, […]
Be the first to comment