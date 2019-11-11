New Northern Colorado VA facility to bring more services

The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center is in the initial planning for its newest VA Outpatient Clinic that is scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2022. The new clinic will be located at 4875 Byrd Drive, in Loveland.

According to Carolyn Thompson, master planner for the facility, the new 75,645 useable square-foot facilities will provide more than double the space offered at the current Loveland and Ft. Collins facilities combined.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

“With the added space, we will be able to bring several new resources to northern Colorado, such as radiology and dental,” Thompson said.

The new state-of-the-art-facility will have 550 parking spaces, and employ approximately 60 additional staff members for a combined total between the existing Loveland and Ft. Collins Clinics of more than 200 professionals. The Cheyenne VA Health Care System currently employs approximately 1,000 employees across Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Construction is expected to begin by the summer of 2020 and will take two years to complete.