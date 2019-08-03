New “On the Rocks Trail” is Open at Bobcat Ridge Natural Area

By Ryan Kogut,

City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department Senior Supervisor,

Trails and Visitor Amenities, 970-416-2206, rkogut@fcgov.com

A new trail at Bobcat Ridge called “On the Rocks” opened earlier today.

“On the Rocks” provides one mile of scenic hiking and black diamond (expert) level mountain biking trail several miles into Bobcat Ridge.

Natural Areas staff co-created the trail with volunteers from Northern Colorado Grassroots, Otterbox, and Overland Mountain Bike Association.

Steve Lacey of Northern Colorado Grassroots said, “It’s been a long time coming but I think the On the Rocks trail will really showcase how volunteers and land agencies can work together to create a special trail that opens the possibilities of what trails can be, yet still adhere to the directives of our public spaces. The On the Rocks trail winds through some of the most unique landscape in Fort Collins which would not have been accessible if not for the On the Rocks trail.”

Todd Juhasz of Fort Collins Natural Areas said, “On the Rocks illustrates a collaborative relationship between Natural Areas and mountain bikers who share similar values: dedication to conservation and providing unique recreational opportunities.”

Mountain bikers and hikers are invited to enjoy the new On the Rocks trail, when Bobcat Ridge is open, daily from dawn to dusk. Bobcat Ridge is popular, the busiest times are weekends, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Avoid these times for a better chance at finding parking. If the parking lot is full, you must come back another time as there is no parking on the road. Find trail conditions and a parking lot webcam at fcgov.com/naturalareas/status.php