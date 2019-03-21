New Seed Library at Old Town Library Encourages Community Participation in Sustainable Gardening, Home-Grown Food

Poudre River Public Library District is taking Marcus Tullius Cicero’s quote literally: “He who has a garden and a library wants for nothing.” With the debut of the Library District’s new Seed Library, located at Old Town Library, the community can add vegetable, fruit, and herb seeds to their list of checkouts.

“A Seed Library fits squarely into our focus on building community and promoting lifelong learning,” says Eileen McCluskey, Old Town Library manager. “Plus, it’s a unique way to introduce new gardeners to the gardening world and to encourage people to grow their own food.”

The Seed Library is an ever-changing collection of open-pollinated, non-genetically modified, and/or heirloom seeds that have been donated by local gardeners, seed banks, seed companies, and other partner organizations.

The process works much the same as with other library materials like books or DVDs. Borrowers check out packets of seeds and plant them, then allow some of their plants to mature or “go to seed” and harvest and return those seeds to the Library for others’ use. Individuals do not need to return seeds in order to borrow seeds.

“We’re inspired by the community’s interest in sustainable gardening and believe the Seed Library can expand the practice to more and more people,” says McCluskey. “I can’t wait to hear the conversations about gardening and what people are growing.”

The Library District worked with CSU Extension Master Gardeners, The Gardens at Spring Creek, and The Growing Project to establish the Seed Library and to provide community education around key gardening topics like gardening in a low-water climate and saving seeds.

“The Seed Library is a wonderful community resource, and we’re excited to help people discover the joys of edible gardening,” says Alison O’Connor, Horticulture Agent for CSU Extension in Larimer County.



Upcoming Programs at Old Town Library Wednesday, April 3 “Growing Tomatoes and Peppers” 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 “Growing Vegetables in Low Water Conditions” 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

The Poudre River Public Library District established in 2006 by voter approval, the Poudre River Public Library District’s shared resources serve more than 191,740 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins, the District is dedicated to matching diverse communities’ needs, interests and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational and economic life of the growing regional area which it serves.

