New self-service kiosks make it more convenient for customers

Travis Duncan, CPW Statewide

New self-service kiosks will make it more convenient for customers to purchase passes and other products at Colorado state parks

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has good news for park visitors who don’t travel with much pocket money. CPW is rolling out new self-service kiosks at Colorado state parks that will augment or replace the existing system requiring customers to place their cash in envelopes when staff aren’t available to sell park passes. The new machines take credit cards and are more weather-resistant than the envelope system, more convenient for customers who aren’t carrying cash, and require less employee time to collect payment.

“Not a lot of people have exactly seven dollars [for a daily park pass] in their pockets,” said CPW Statewide Business Operations Coordinator Kirk Teklits. “As far as customer service goes, being able to pay by credit card is definitely a desirable service option.

The kiosks can also sell annual state park passes. The machine prints a receipt the customer can bring in to a CPW office to redeem for their annual pass.