New Standalone Jeep Dealership in Northern Colorado

Jeep Dealer Celebrates Grand Opening of Fort Collins, CO Jeep Store

By



Contact: Steve Hardy / General Manager Phone: 970.632.9770 Email: shardy@fortcollinsjeep.com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The Jeep brand has been growing rapidly in recent years and now Fort Collins Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has made the move to build one of the newest standalone Jeep® franchises in Northern Colorado; separating their Jeep brand from Chrysler Dodge RAM. The new facility, located at 224 W Harmony Rd, is one of the first stand-alone Jeep franchises in the United States and will allow the dealership to free space in their crowded FCA showroom in what is a truck-heavy market. The previous Jeep location (3835 S College Ave, Fort Collins) will now have ample space to accommodate the fast-growing RAM truck brand.

Two events are scheduled in the month of August to support the opening of the store.

The Customer focused Grand Opening Event will be held on Saturday, August 24th between 10:00am and 3:00pm. To ensure customers enjoy the event, Iheart Media’s 92.9-The Bear and 97.9-Big Country will be broadcasting live and giving away Jeep accessories and event tickets, a mobile 24’ rock-climbing wall is being brought in for customers to climb (with assistance from professionals) along with the Colorado State University’s mascot “Cam the Ram” and the CSU Rams Cheerleaders and a BBQ lunch. All are welcome to stop by and see the new dealership.

The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the Jeep store’s ribbon-cutting ceremony to commence on Tuesday, August 27th between 9:00am and 10:00am at the New Fort Collins Jeep. Local business owners are invited to attend as well as new and current customers from their previous Jeep location. Light breakfast fare will be served.

Fort Collins Jeep is a new and used Jeep dealership with Certified Jeep Service, and Express Lane Service along with Jeep parts & accessories sales.