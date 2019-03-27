New technology course empowers older adults to thrive in the digital age

everHuman, LLC, a Fort Collins-based technical education company, has launched a first-of-its-kind online course that aims to teach adults how to develop digital confidence and independently use their tech tools with ease.

The first round of students completed the course, called Triumph Over Technology, in February of this year. Students were impressed by the comprehensive, easy-to-follow content and personal motivation and encouragement they received from Andrea, the instructor. Chris G., a Triumph Over Technology graduate, had this to say about his experience, “Wow! I’m drinking from a firehose. But, the funny thing is, I’m getting it. So easy it makes me feel smart.”

Triumph Over Technology is as easy as watching a YouTube video. Participants will learn how to:

Text, video chat, and manage apps on their smartphones

Utilize social media in a safe and fun way

Organize digital files like documents, photos, and music

Prepare their digital estate plans and understand what to pass on and what to close down

The course consists of 27 professionally-filmed videos, a 100-page written transcript, and downloadable worksheets and handouts. It also includes weekly live interactive review sessions with Andrea and the Triumph Over Technology community. The six-week course starts at $269 and kicks off April 8, 2019. A DVD version of the course can be pre-ordered as well.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

everHuman is a Fort Collins-based technical education company that helps individuals and teams to better manage their digital lives. everHuman brings easy-to-digest technical know-how to educate, build confidence and empower older adults looking to maintain tech skills in an ever-changing digital world.

To register by April 7, 2019, visit https://Academy.everHuman.io. Questions can be directed to Andrea at andreab@everhuman.io.