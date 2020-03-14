New Website Feature: Regional Closures

North Forty News has been working hard to provide the infrastructure to respond to public demand for closure listings. We are receiving too many listings to handle with the resources we have. In response, we have created an automated system.
From every page on our website, North Forty News now has a closure information graphic which links to all listings.
Those who are interested in seeing the listings may go to:
https://northfortynews.com/category/closures/
Those interested in submitting a listing may go to:
https://northfortynews.com/submitclosure/
