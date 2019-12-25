By Katie Auman, Poudre River Public Library District

KAuman@poudrelibraries.org

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

New Year’s Resolution: Reconnect with Your Library

Katie Auman, Poudre River Public Library District

1: Discovery Zone offers up new STEM learning opportunities each month through hands-on activities, experiments, crafts, and more.

Making New Year’s resolutions is a time-honored tradition, even though we know the odds of sticking to those resolutions are not in our favor. In fact, eighty percent of resolutions fail by the second week in February.

So this year, create a resolution that you can achieve AND which has benefits you might not even have considered. In 2020, reconnect with your public library.

Public libraries like Poudre River Public Library District have changed since the days of Marian Paroo, the prim and proper librarian in “The Music Man.” In fact, people who reconnect with the library are often surprised and excited to see how they’ve evolved.

We are not a book barn

Historically, public libraries served as resources for information and education in the form of books and newspapers. Today, we remain a critical information center, but the ways in which information is being accessed and the ways in which people are choosing to learn has changed.

“Libraries are moving toward a model of social learning, where people meet, collaborate, and learn from one another and together,” says David Slivken, executive director. “This is a transition from the previous model of individual learning, primarily through books.”

We’re hosting interactive and experiential programs like coding classes, STEM series, community conversations, cultural events, author visits, and so much more. Your libraries are meeting places, learning hubs, collaborative spaces, innovation centers, entertainment spots, as well as a source for reading and enjoying amazing books.

Books support what libraries do, but they do not define what a library is.

2: 3D printing is just one of the many technology programs and services offered at the Library. Photo: Christian Knoll

We are not just for kids

The Library has a significant responsibility to children and families in our community. Yet we also recognize the role of the library as a platform for lifelong learning, innovation, and personal and professional enrichment. In fact, the Library District has specialized librarians for adult services, career development, small business, and nonprofit development, and for senior services for the area’s aging population.

Adults regularly take part in educational experiences from tech classes to lecture series to financial workshops. Job seekers tap into numerous in-person and online resources. Entrepreneurs plan and collaborate. Seniors find community connections and opportunities to enjoy personal pursuits.

3. The Memory Cafe program is designed for adults with mild to moderate dementia and their care partners to stay connected and engaged.

We are not going to shush you

The stereotype of the library as a silent catacomb might still be part of television shows and movies, but the reality is very different.

Modern libraries are dynamic, active public places. Library spaces are designed with areas for noisy, joyful adventure and for quiet solitude (like study rooms and reading areas). You get the best of both worlds, depending upon your need that day.

“Librarians encourage exploration and collaboration, and often that’s pretty lively,” says Slivken. “Just stop by a storytime or pop into a Harmony in the Round concert and you’ll see. As we continue to evolve more and more to a place for community gathering and civic engagement, we’re bound to bring in a little noise.”

4: Interactive writing workshops generate lots of creativity and a little noise.

Visit the Poudre River Public Libraries and discover for yourself the innovative services and programs that are available and the wide selection of books, ebooks, audiobooks, movies, gadgets, and things, Binge Watch Sets, and other materials in the collection.

Reconnecting with your library is one New Year’s resolution that you’ll enjoy keeping.

Find more information about the libraries at PoudreLibraries.org or by calling the Answer Center at (970) 221-6740.