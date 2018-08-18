NEWSBOYS UNITED TOUR SET TO TAKE OVER THE BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER AT THE RANCH

TICKETS FOR THE NEWSBOYS UNITED TOUR GO ON SALE TUESDAY, AUGUST 21 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

(Loveland, CO.) – Playing to capacity audiences during a history-making string of spring and summer shows, the unprecedented Newsboys United Tour has been extended through the end of the year. Encompassing 40 more U.S. cities this fall, an initial slate of dates have been announced today with additional shows forthcoming. Click here for the full Newsboys United Tour schedule.

Showcasing “all the hits… under one roof… for one tour,” the Newsboys United Tour is set to play a total of 100 shows in 2018. The fall outing will kick-off on September 17 in Buffalo, NY, hitting Washington, D.C.; Nashville, TN; Albuquerque, NM; and Loveland CO, among numerous other cities, before concluding in December.

Comprised of current members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, along with former bandmates Peter Furler and Phil Joel, the mega-group spans the decades delivering hit after hit, from recent chart-toppers God’s Not Dead and We Believe to classics such as Shine and Entertaining Angels.

“We’ve been so encouraged and humbled at the response from Newsboys fans, not just in the cities we’ve visited, but from people all over the world,” said Newsboys’ Jeff Frankenstein. “This is so much more than just a tour, it’s a celebration of different eras, individuals and the songs that have brought us together.”

Sponsored by ChildFund and produced by Premier Productions in partnership with the Newsboys, the fall leg of the Newsboys United Tour will once again feature special guest Word recording artist Zealand – founded and fronted by Phil Joel – as well as a special appearance by singer/songwriter Adam Agee.

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys have sold more than 8 million units and amassed eight Gold® certifications, (33) #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards. With the lineup of Michael Tait (lead vocals), Jody Davis (guitar), Jeff Frankenstein (keys) and Duncan Phillips (drums), Newsboys’ signature songs include We Believe, He Reigns, Miracles, Born Again and their Platinum®-certified mega-hit, God’s Not Dead. The latter inspired one of the most popular Christian film franchises of all-time.

Tickets for the Newsboys United Tour go on sale on Tuesday, August 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit us online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com.