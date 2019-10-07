Next Pub Talk – “Paying the River Back”

For our October 10th Poudre Pub Talk at Odell Brewing Co., Kate Ryan from the Colorado Water Trust will be discussing how Poudre water users are collaborating to improve streamflow from Fort Collins to Greeley through the Cache la Poudre River In-stream Flow Augmentation Plan. This on-going project stems from a group of Cache la Poudre River water users in conjunction with the Poudre Runs Through It working group, various state agencies, and the Colorado Water Trust. These organizations are investigating strategies to build a market for adding water to the Cache la Poudre River to sustain flows and improve habitat.

This event is FREE and open to the public – bring a friend or two, enjoy some delicious beers, and learn about how collaboration can protect the Poudre River!