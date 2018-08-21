Night Sky Photography Workshop, Stargazing at Red Mountain on Sept. 7

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is hosting two night sky programs at Red Mountain Open Space , a location normally closed at dusk with low light pollution.

These programs are a unique opportunity to view stars, galaxies, planets and other celestial wonders at a place where the number of visible stars is vastly greater than local cities. Red Mountain Open Space is located 25 miles north of Fort Collins, along the Colorado-Wyoming border.

Both programs are free. Separate registration is required for each. Register at offero.larimer.org

Friday, September 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. “Night Sky Photography” Join Larimer County naturalists at the Red Mountain Open Space parking lot to learn how to take beautiful night sky pictures. This program will teach you about astrophotography, including camera setup, focusing, composition and post-processing. Bring a camera with manual focus, lenses, tripod and a red lens flashlight if you have them. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Workshop was on a waiting list at the time this news release was sent.

Friday, September 7, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. "Red Mountain Stargazing" Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program will be held at the Red Mountain Open Space parking lot. Dress warmly for evening temps, and bring a red flashlight or headlamp and binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org