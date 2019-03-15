No parade? No problem

Saint Patrick’s Day, feast day (March 17) of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. He was born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century. Patrick was kidnapped when he was 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. Luckily he escaped but returned about 432 to convert the Irish to Christianity. When he died on March 17, 461, his accomplishments were establishing monasteries, churches, and schools. He left legends of driving out the snakes out of Ireland and using the shamrock to explain the Trinity.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Ireland came to celebrate his day with religious services and feasts.

Fort Collins usually gathers in the town for a giant parade and celebration in the square. Since the parade was canceled new events are springing up. Here are 7 events to do in lieu of the Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Lucky Sunday: St. Patrick’s Day at The Exchange:

Sunday, March 17th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM celebrate St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at The Exchange. Free, live bluegrass in the central plaza and 10% off purchases from participating businesses if you wear green.

ShamTRUCKED! – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Red Truck Brewing

Saturday, March 16th is the first annual ShamTrucked. A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The day starts with a 10 am morning work out, hosted by the Wednesday Project FTC!

Featuring live music from Ginger Whale 2:00-4:00 pm

McTeggart Irish Dancers 4:30-5:00 pm

and Blind Alley Troubadours 6:00-8:00 pm

A tapping of an Irish Red, brewed with Brehon Brewhouse all day.

The African Children’s Choir in Concert

Sunday at 7 PM – 8:30 PM

2 days from now · 23–50°F Mostly Sunny

pin

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

2000 Stover St, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

Join the African Children’s Choir as they perform in your community during their North American Tour. Come and experience a uniquely immersive performance that shows the beauty, dignity and potential of each African child! Admission will be free for all ages; a free-will offering will follow the Choir’s concert.

The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. Their completely redesigned live show combines traditional hymns with African cultural sounds and a stunning visual story of God’s faithfulness. Nearly every performance is concluded with a thunderous standing ovation! In spite of the tragedy that has marred their young lives, the children are radiant with hope, musically gifted and always wonderfully entertaining.

The free-will offering will help support the educational programs of Music for Life. The African Children’s Choir has been Music for Life’s major international program during its 30-year history. Music for Life has relief and development programs in seven African countries and they have currently educated over 52,000 children and hundreds of thousands of lives have been impacted by their international relief and development programs.

Don’t miss out on this uniquely immersive worship experience through song, dance, and video story-telling.

St. Paddy’s Family Day. Shamrock Flower Bowls Hosted by Flingin Pots and Maxline Brewing

Flingin Pots and Maxline Brewing are teaming up and host a St. Paddy’s event for the whole family. There is tasty, crafted brew, yummy grub, and Wheel-Thrown Pottery.

The whole family can create a shamrock-shaped bowl in celebration of St. Paddy‘s Day. Participants can also make bowls and cups In the design of their choice.

All bowls get glazed a color of your choice, high-fired and returned one month later. Pots are all food/dishwasher/microwave safe. Tickets can be purchased thru Eventbrite.

Four Shillings Short A Celebration of Ireland

Hosted by Bas Bleu Theatre Company

Four Shillings Short brings the spirit of St.Patrick’s Day to Fort Collins. This concert weaves together the history, folklore, and music of Ireland with traditional Irish songs, slow airs and toe-tapping tunes, poetry and stories, all played on a fantastic collection of world instruments: Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolins, Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Recorders and Tinwhistles, Banjo, Guitar, Psaltery, Psaltery, Percussion and Vocals.

Tickets purchased here.

Oak Street Shamrock Festival & Old Town Irish Party

10 am- 4pm.

Delight in the “Luck ‘O’ the Irish” with the entire family at the Oak Street Shamrock Festival & Old Town Irish Party on Saturday, March 16th.

First, the alcohol-free Oak Street Shamrock Festival is a Fort Collins-style celebration of Irish heritage, customs, and traditions. This inaugural event takes place in Oak Street Plaza and captures the Irish spirit through live performances, hands-on activities, kid-friendly games and plenty more!

After, get your green on, grab a beer and enjoy an afternoon of live music as Old Town Square is transformed into a “green beer garden” courtesy of High Country Beverage and Odell Brewing Co.

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration and National Corndog Day at New Belgium Brewing (Fort Collins, CO)

Corndoggies food truck is on site serving up food all day. There will be live music from the Blind Alley Troubadours from 2 pm- 4pm. The Fort Collins Irish Step Dancers are performing on the plaza starting at 1:15 pm. And of course, they will be serving up our Green Wit beer till its gone!

Second Annual Pot O’ Gold PartyThe Hop Grenade Taproom Fort Collins Saturday 12 PM – 11 PM

They are the Pot O’ Gold at the end of the rainbow you’ve been searching for. St. Patrick’s weekend celebration begins at The Hop Grenade. They will be focusing on all beers golden; golden Belgian-strong, golden sours, golden ales, gold medal-winning beers, also Irish beer styles on tap.

Plenty to do this holiday weekend. Get your green on and seek for that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

See a full list of events on our online calendar. Don’t see your event? Upload it for free.