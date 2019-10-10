NOCO CONNECTOR TRAIL TO RECEIVE LOTTERY AWARD

STARBURST AWARDS 2019

By Kelly Tabor

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

PHONE 303.759.6872 | CELL 303.945.9724

Kelly.Tabor@state.co.us

A new trail in northern Colorado not only provides safe transportation but also connects non-motorized commuters and recreational users to 70 miles of existing trails.

The Colorado Lottery will present a Starburst Award to three agencies for completing the 4.4-mile Long View Trail project. Larimer County, the City of Fort Collins, and the City of Loveland collaborated on the project and will accept the award at the Colorado Open Space Alliance (COSA) conference in Steamboat Springs on Monday, September 16.



The project was completed in December and was made possible with $2.3 million in Lottery-funded grants. Larimer County received $999,550 from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), and the Conservation Trust Fund distributed $680,000 to the City of Fort Collins and more than $1.3 million to the City of Loveland.

The trail allows access through five public spaces, consisting of agricultural lands and wildlife habitat with views of the foothills and mountains. Starting in Loveland, the Long View Trail goes through the Sunset Vista Natural Area, Larimer County’s Long View Farm Open Space, then to Fort Collins’ Colina Mariposa Natural Area, Hazaleus Natural Area, and the Cathy Fromme Prairie Natural Area.

Since 1984, Larimer County has received more than $102 million in Lottery proceeds, including $72 million from the Conservation Trust Fund and $25.2 million from GOCO.

The Colorado Lottery Starburst Awards recognize excellence in the use of Lottery proceeds in community projects implemented to enhance a community’s environment.

In FY2019 alone, the Lottery distributed $166.4 million in proceeds. Since its creation 36 years ago, the Lottery has returned more than $3.4 billion back into the state of Colorado. Three primary beneficiaries receive Lottery proceeds: Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. These organizations provide grants and direct funding for parks, recreation, open space acquisition, trails, and wildlife and conservation education. For more information on Starburst Awards, visitColoradoLottery.com